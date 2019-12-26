2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN), KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

The shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tyson Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on May 14, 2019, to Outperform the TSN stock while also putting a $96 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2019. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $92. The stock was given Sell rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on May 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Standpoint Research was of a view that TSN is Hold in its latest report on April 29, 2019. Stephens thinks that TSN is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $99.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.26% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $90.95 while ending the day at $91.15. During the trading session, a total of 564201.0 shares were traded which represents a 77.06% incline from the average session volume which is 2.46 million shares. TSN had ended its last session trading at $91.39. Tyson Foods Inc. currently has a market cap of $32.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.61, with a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 TSN 52-week low price stands at $49.77 while its 52-week high price is $94.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tyson Foods Inc. generated 484.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.58%. Tyson Foods Inc. has the potential to record 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on September 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.05. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.02% to reach $7.10/share. It started the day trading at $0.318 and traded between $0.265 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KMPH’s 50-day SMA is 0.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.13. The stock has a high of $2.85 for the year while the low is $0.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 653070.8 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.97%, as 829,204 TSN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.27% of KemPharm Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 211.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.69% over the last six months.

This move now sees The DSC Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,095,914 shares of KMPH, with a total valuation of $1,843,161. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more KMPH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $699,366 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 6.10% of KemPharm Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.