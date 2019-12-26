2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT), Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

The shares of TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TOTAL S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that TOT is Outperform in its latest report on July 10, 2019. Citigroup thinks that TOT is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $54.7574 while ending the day at $54.78. During the trading session, a total of 464256.0 shares were traded which represents a 78.41% incline from the average session volume which is 2.15 million shares. TOT had ended its last session trading at $55.04. TOTAL S.A. currently has a market cap of $142.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 31.02, with a beta of 0.74. TOTAL S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TOT 52-week low price stands at $47.70 while its 52-week high price is $58.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TOTAL S.A. generated 27.45 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.54%. TOTAL S.A. has the potential to record 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on August 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.75. Oppenheimer also rated ACST as Initiated on July 18, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that ACST could surge by 12.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.38% to reach $2.52/share. It started the day trading at $2.31 and traded between $2.02 and $2.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACST’s 50-day SMA is 2.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.58. The stock has a high of $3.08 for the year while the low is $0.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.64%, as 1.87M TOT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.42% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 84.17% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 15.55% of Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.