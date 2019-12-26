2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD), Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

The shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Starwood Property Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 21, 2018, to Overweight the STWD stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2018. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $24. BofA/Merrill was of a view that STWD is Neutral in its latest report on December 15, 2016. Compass Point thinks that STWD is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 15, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.95.

The shares of the company added by 0.52% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.02 while ending the day at $25.20. During the trading session, a total of 548834.0 shares were traded which represents a 59.04% incline from the average session volume which is 1.34 million shares. STWD had ended its last session trading at $25.07. STWD 52-week low price stands at $19.16 while its 52-week high price is $25.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.12%. Starwood Property Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.52% to reach $8.33/share. It started the day trading at $3.15 and traded between $2.34 and $2.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SDRL’s 50-day SMA is 1.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.15. The stock has a high of $11.48 for the year while the low is $0.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.40%, as 11.84M STWD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.34% of Seadrill Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 93.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.20% over the last six months.

This move now sees The King Street Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,657,192 shares of SDRL, with a total valuation of $7,456,055. Aristeia Capital LLC meanwhile sold more SDRL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,588,800 worth of shares.

Similarly, Contrarius Investment Management … decreased its Seadrill Limited shares by 0.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,716,359 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,978 shares of Seadrill Limited which are valued at $5,282,322. In the same vein, Centerbridge Partners LP (Investm… decreased its Seadrill Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,699,032 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,042,043 shares and is now valued at $4,527,088. Following these latest developments, around 27.54% of Seadrill Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.