2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU), Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

The shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $86 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prudential Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $92. Citigroup was of a view that PRU is Neutral in its latest report on August 05, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that PRU is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $98.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.50% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $93.74 while ending the day at $93.81. During the trading session, a total of 596987.0 shares were traded which represents a 71.84% incline from the average session volume which is 2.12 million shares. PRU had ended its last session trading at $94.28. Prudential Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $37.91 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.46, with a beta of 1.60. PRU 52-week low price stands at $75.61 while its 52-week high price is $106.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.22%. Prudential Financial Inc. has the potential to record 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.07% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.1449 and traded between $0.137 and $0.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PHIO’s 50-day SMA is 0.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.34. The stock has a high of $0.52 for the year while the low is $0.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 382955.47 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.28%, as 263,167 PRU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.11% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 890.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SG Americas Securities LLC bought more PHIO shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SG Americas Securities LLC purchasing 101,825 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 705,353 shares of PHIO, with a total valuation of $100,865. Heights Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more PHIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,311 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares by 195.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 48,677 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 32,200 shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. which are valued at $6,961. In the same vein, G1 Execution Services LLC increased its Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 84,679 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 33,079 shares and is now valued at $4,730. Following these latest developments, around 6.10% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.