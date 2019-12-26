2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

The shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $26 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to Market Perform the PEB stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on July 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. CapitalOne was of a view that PEB is Overweight in its latest report on June 25, 2019. SunTrust thinks that PEB is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $28.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.33% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $27.12 while ending the day at $27.12. During the trading session, a total of 456871.0 shares were traded which represents a 62.55% incline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. PEB had ended its last session trading at $27.21. PEB 52-week low price stands at $24.51 while its 52-week high price is $34.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.77 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.85 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 250.65%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has the potential to record 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.40. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.54% to reach $3.56/share. It started the day trading at $2.35 and traded between $2.25 and $2.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRPN's 50-day SMA is 2.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.12. The stock has a high of $3.98 for the year while the low is $2.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.14%, as 26.93M GRPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.36% of Groupon Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 5.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.14% over the last six months.

This move now sees The PAR Capital Management, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 56,645,000 shares of GRPN, with a total valuation of $164,270,500. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GRPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $123,312,318 worth of shares.

Similarly, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Inves… decreased its Groupon Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 32,972,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Groupon Inc. which are valued at $95,618,800. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Groupon Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 644,141 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 27,767,843 shares and is now valued at $80,526,745. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Groupon Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.