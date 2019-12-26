2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW), Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)

The shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $248 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Palo Alto Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $295. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 270. SunTrust was of a view that PANW is Buy in its latest report on October 03, 2019. Rosenblatt thinks that PANW is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.91.

The shares of the company added by 0.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $230.665 while ending the day at $231.79. During the trading session, a total of 538785.0 shares were traded which represents a 55.84% incline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. PANW had ended its last session trading at $231.33. Palo Alto Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 PANW 52-week low price stands at $168.80 while its 52-week high price is $260.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Palo Alto Networks Inc. generated 1.31 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 178.13%. Palo Alto Networks Inc. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on January 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.66% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.37 and traded between $1.23 and $1.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHAP’s 50-day SMA is 0.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.09. The stock has a high of $8.40 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.87%, as 2.55M PANW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.47% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 261.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Strategic Value Partners LLC bought more CHAP shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Strategic Value Partners LLC purchasing 2,020,430 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,902,367 shares of CHAP, with a total valuation of $15,014,556. Contrarian Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CHAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,310,293 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC decreased its Chaparral Energy Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,890,930 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Chaparral Energy Inc. which are valued at $3,122,204. In the same vein, Paloma Partners Management Co. decreased its Chaparral Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 450,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,733,654 shares and is now valued at $2,952,346. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Chaparral Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.