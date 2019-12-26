2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

The shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nuance Communications Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on October 19, 2018, to Outperform the NUAN stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $17. Stifel was of a view that NUAN is Hold in its latest report on May 10, 2018. Stifel thinks that NUAN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 29, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.85.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $17.70 while ending the day at $18.00. During the trading session, a total of 689390.0 shares were traded which represents a 74.08% incline from the average session volume which is 2.66 million shares. NUAN had ended its last session trading at $18.01. Nuance Communications Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 46.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.35, with a beta of 0.96. Nuance Communications Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 NUAN 52-week low price stands at $10.96 while its 52-week high price is $18.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nuance Communications Inc. generated 560.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%. Nuance Communications Inc. has the potential to record 0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on May 22, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated AROC as Upgrade on May 09, 2018, with its price target of $14 suggesting that AROC could surge by 28.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.11% to reach $13.92/share. It started the day trading at $10.05 and traded between $9.90 and $9.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AROC’s 50-day SMA is 9.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.72. The stock has a high of $11.43 for the year while the low is $7.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.18%, as 3.54M NUAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.56% of Archrock Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.88, while the P/B ratio is 1.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 879.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AROC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -407,796 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,423,080 shares of AROC, with a total valuation of $154,938,103. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AROC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $136,225,752 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC decreased its Archrock Inc. shares by 1.12% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,828,338 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -111,214 shares of Archrock Inc. which are valued at $82,656,323. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Archrock Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 229,865 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,372,147 shares and is now valued at $78,819,756. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Archrock Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.