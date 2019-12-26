2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG), First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

The shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $16.50 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MGIC Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 19, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that MTG is Neutral in its latest report on April 10, 2018. Macquarie thinks that MTG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.44.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.14 while ending the day at $14.24. During the trading session, a total of 631622.0 shares were traded which represents a 74.84% incline from the average session volume which is 2.51 million shares. MTG had ended its last session trading at $14.24. MGIC Investment Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.54, with a beta of 1.50. MTG 52-week low price stands at $9.41 while its 52-week high price is $14.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.5%. MGIC Investment Corporation has the potential to record 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $125. Maxim Group also rated FRC as Reiterated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $116 suggesting that FRC could down by -7.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $117.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.19% to reach $109.52/share. It started the day trading at $117.44 and traded between $116.60 and $117.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FRC’s 50-day SMA is 109.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 100.88. The stock has a high of $118.15 for the year while the low is $79.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.15%, as 11.40M MTG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.71% of First Republic Bank shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.00, while the P/B ratio is 2.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 985.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FRC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -115,532 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,159,966 shares of FRC, with a total valuation of $1,556,180,263. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more FRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,244,487,708 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its First Republic Bank shares by 2.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,563,764 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 233,424 shares of First Republic Bank which are valued at $1,051,057,664. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its First Republic Bank shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 297,836 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,037,171 shares and is now valued at $883,285,093. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of First Republic Bank stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.