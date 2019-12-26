2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP), Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

The shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on July 17, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $27 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on June 17, 2019, to Outperform the KDP stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on April 11, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that KDP is Equal-Weight in its latest report on December 21, 2018. UBS thinks that KDP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $28.65 while ending the day at $28.65. During the trading session, a total of 575854.0 shares were traded which represents a 74.06% incline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. KDP had ended its last session trading at $28.81. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. currently has a market cap of $39.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.35, with a beta of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 KDP 52-week low price stands at $24.54 while its 52-week high price is $32.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. generated 102.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has the potential to record 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on July 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.08% to reach $7.88/share. It started the day trading at $3.94 and traded between $3.64 and $3.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMSI’s 50-day SMA is 4.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.28. The stock has a high of $6.90 for the year while the low is $1.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.76%, as 1.91M KDP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.47% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.99, while the P/B ratio is 3.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 435.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SMSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 240,864 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,169,697 shares of SMSI, with a total valuation of $5,520,970. EAM Investors LLC meanwhile bought more SMSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,761,842 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 11.80% of Smith Micro Software Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.