2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

The shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Geron Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on September 03, 2019, to Buy the GERN stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on April 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. B. Riley FBR was of a view that GERN is Buy in its latest report on January 31, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that GERN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.34.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.44 while ending the day at $1.47. During the trading session, a total of 614798.0 shares were traded which represents a 57.6% incline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. GERN had ended its last session trading at $1.47. Geron Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 12.00 GERN 52-week low price stands at $0.97 while its 52-week high price is $2.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Geron Corporation generated 21.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.5%. Geron Corporation has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on October 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.40% to reach $4.87/share. It started the day trading at $5.00 and traded between $4.93 and $4.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SOGO's 50-day SMA is 5.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.85. The stock has a high of $7.12 for the year while the low is $3.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 24.31, while the P/B ratio is 1.86. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped 0.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. bought more SOGO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. purchasing 37,497 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,212,477 shares of SOGO, with a total valuation of $40,323,262. Alberta Investment Management Cor… meanwhile bought more SOGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,185,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS AG (Investment Management) decreased its Sogou Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,439,507 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sogou Inc. which are valued at $16,887,979. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Sogou Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.