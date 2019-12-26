2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX), SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

The shares of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $112 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alteryx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Buy the AYX stock while also putting a $112 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2019. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $135. Compass Point was of a view that AYX is Buy in its latest report on August 13, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AYX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 140.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $126.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $101.04 while ending the day at $102.57. During the trading session, a total of 470723.0 shares were traded which represents a 74.96% incline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. AYX had ended its last session trading at $102.88. Alteryx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 AYX 52-week low price stands at $48.34 while its 52-week high price is $147.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alteryx Inc. generated 642.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. Alteryx Inc. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

