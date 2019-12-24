Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR), Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

The shares of Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ventas Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on December 10, 2019, to Underperform the VTR stock while also putting a $56 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $67. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 66. Citigroup was of a view that VTR is Neutral in its latest report on October 28, 2019. CapitalOne thinks that VTR is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 68.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.11.

The shares of the company added by 0.05% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $56.9819 while ending the day at $57.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a 27.85% incline from the average session volume which is 2.27 million shares. VTR had ended its last session trading at $57.45. VTR 52-week low price stands at $54.59 while its 52-week high price is $75.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Ventas Inc. has the potential to record 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on March 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Oppenheimer also rated SYRS as Resumed on February 14, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that SYRS could surge by 46.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.56% to reach $13.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.33 and traded between $6.53 and $7.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SYRS’s 50-day SMA is 5.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.60. The stock has a high of $11.93 for the year while the low is $4.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.81%, as 1.85M VTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.84% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 413.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 54.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SYRS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 519 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,134,961 shares of SYRS, with a total valuation of $31,288,301. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more SYRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,632,242 worth of shares.

Similarly, Redmile Group LLC increased its Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 7.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,888,752 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 268,376 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $19,832,635. In the same vein, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 42,972 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,834,728 shares and is now valued at $19,557,113. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.