Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)

The shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $183 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on August 21, 2019, to Buy the SRPT stock while also putting a $170 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on July 09, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $220. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on July 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 220. Evercore ISI was of a view that SRPT is Outperform in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SRPT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 207.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $195.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.31.

The shares of the company added by 7.46% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $129.70 while ending the day at $135.58. During the trading session, a total of 4.16 million shares were traded which represents a -182.89% decline from the average session volume which is 1.47 million shares. SRPT had ended its last session trading at $126.17. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.50 SRPT 52-week low price stands at $72.05 while its 52-week high price is $158.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.70 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. generated 724.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$3.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.59%. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on November 13, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.395 and traded between $0.34 and $0.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SQBG’s 50-day SMA is 0.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.57. The stock has a high of $2.28 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.60%, as 2.72M SRPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.00% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 361.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 36.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Prescott Group Capital Management… sold more SQBG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Prescott Group Capital Management… selling -1,111,837 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,463,319 shares of SQBG, with a total valuation of $3,385,328. 683 Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more SQBG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $876,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares by 2.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,449,186 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -37,429 shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc. which are valued at $579,674. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.