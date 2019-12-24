Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN), Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

The shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ribbon Communications Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2019, to Market Perform the RBBN stock while also putting a $6 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.32.

The shares of the company added by 6.94% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.81 while ending the day at $3.08. During the trading session, a total of 795301.0 shares were traded which represents a -69.19% decline from the average session volume which is 470070.0 shares. RBBN had ended its last session trading at $2.88. Ribbon Communications Inc. currently has a market cap of $339.05 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.60, with a beta of 1.24. Ribbon Communications Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 RBBN 52-week low price stands at $2.44 while its 52-week high price is $6.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ribbon Communications Inc. generated 40.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2200.0%. Ribbon Communications Inc. has the potential to record -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is now rated as Neutral. Stifel also rated UBER as Upgrade on November 22, 2019, with its price target of $34 suggesting that UBER could surge by 30.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.39% to reach $43.79/share. It started the day trading at $30.94 and traded between $29.83 and $30.33 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $47.08 for the year while the low is $25.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.10%, as 39.74M RBBN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.73% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 25.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP bought more UBER shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP purchasing 65,808 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 69,658,342 shares of UBER, with a total valuation of $2,061,886,923. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more UBER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $788,231,927 worth of shares.

Similarly, Iconiq Capital LLC increased its Uber Technologies Inc. shares by 26.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,143,943 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,247,004 shares of Uber Technologies Inc. which are valued at $596,260,713. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Uber Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 9,117,828 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,007,239 shares and is now valued at $592,214,274. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Uber Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.