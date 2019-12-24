Two Stocks To Tuck Away: ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE), Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

The shares of ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $74 price target. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ONEOK Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Buy the OKE stock while also putting a $81 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on August 12, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $75. Jefferies was of a view that OKE is Hold in its latest report on April 01, 2019. UBS thinks that OKE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 68.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $76.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.61.

The shares of the company added by 1.06% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $74.91 while ending the day at $75.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a 14.49% incline from the average session volume which is 1.95 million shares. OKE had ended its last session trading at $75.19. ONEOK Inc. currently has a market cap of $31.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.62, with a beta of 1.12. ONEOK Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 OKE 52-week low price stands at $50.26 while its 52-week high price is $77.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.74 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ONEOK Inc. generated 673.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.41%. ONEOK Inc. has the potential to record 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.56% to reach $25.50/share. It started the day trading at $29.685 and traded between $28.89 and $28.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNTX’s 50-day SMA is 28.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.31. The stock has a high of $29.74 for the year while the low is $19.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.27%, as 6.51M OKE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.62% of Gentex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.24, while the P/B ratio is 3.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GNTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 722,480 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,623,112 shares of GNTX, with a total valuation of $699,296,381. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GNTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $589,692,460 worth of shares.

Similarly, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its Gentex Corporation shares by 21.96% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,538,396 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,121,716 shares of Gentex Corporation which are valued at $214,090,446. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Gentex Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 32,758 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,590,018 shares and is now valued at $187,156,511. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Gentex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.