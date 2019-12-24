Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN), United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)

The shares of Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on July 17, 2015. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $0.40 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golden Minerals Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 09, 2014, to Buy the AUMN stock while also putting a $1.15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on August 25, 2014. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $1.80. The stock was given Mkt Outperform rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on December 12, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13.63.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.24.

The shares of the company added by 5.79% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.32 while ending the day at $0.34. During the trading session, a total of 684117.0 shares were traded which represents a -226.28% decline from the average session volume which is 209670.0 shares. AUMN had ended its last session trading at $0.32. Golden Minerals Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 AUMN 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $0.38.

The Golden Minerals Company generated 2.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Golden Minerals Company has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.92% to reach $10.13/share. It started the day trading at $12.035 and traded between $11.70 and $11.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that X’s 50-day SMA is 12.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.04. The stock has a high of $24.74 for the year while the low is $9.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 59.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.82%, as 58.49M AUMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 34.73% of United States Steel Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.33, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.39%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more X shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 616,945 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,487,776 shares of X, with a total valuation of $203,199,621. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more X shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $183,769,688 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its United States Steel Corporation shares by 4.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,880,492 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 465,672 shares of United States Steel Corporation which are valued at $129,632,055. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its United States Steel Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,085,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,085,300 shares and is now valued at $92,959,136. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of United States Steel Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.