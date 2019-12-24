Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO), Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN)

The shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $10 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gogo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on April 18, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $7. William Blair was of a view that GOGO is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 17, 2018. Northland Capital thinks that GOGO is worth Under Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 148.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.42.

The shares of the company added by 8.80% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.01 while ending the day at $6.55. During the trading session, a total of 2.93 million shares were traded which represents a -95.64% decline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. GOGO had ended its last session trading at $6.02. GOGO 52-week low price stands at $2.64 while its 52-week high price is $7.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gogo Inc. generated 217.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -96.43%. Gogo Inc. has the potential to record -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on May 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) is now rated as Neutral. Wedbush also rated GAIN as Upgrade on March 06, 2018, with its price target of $11 suggesting that GAIN could down by -7.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.05% to reach $13.08/share. It started the day trading at $14.775 and traded between $13.89 and $14.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GAIN’s 50-day SMA is 13.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.28. The stock has a high of $15.34 for the year while the low is $8.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.01%, as 1.92M GOGO shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.87, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 148.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.22% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Gladstone Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.