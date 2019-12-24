Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI), Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

The shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Buy the FTAI stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $23. Alembic Global Advisors was of a view that FTAI is Overweight in its latest report on October 07, 2015. Wolfe Research thinks that FTAI is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.10.

The shares of the company added by 5.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.79 while ending the day at $19.90. During the trading session, a total of 681547.0 shares were traded which represents a -248.49% decline from the average session volume which is 195570.0 shares. FTAI had ended its last session trading at $18.89. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 FTAI 52-week low price stands at $12.84 while its 52-week high price is $19.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC generated 150.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 106.67%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has the potential to record 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on September 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.32% to reach $7.44/share. It started the day trading at $6.34 and traded between $6.20 and $6.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZNGA’s 50-day SMA is 6.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.98. The stock has a high of $6.65 for the year while the low is $3.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 62.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.80%, as 64.11M FTAI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.35% of Zynga Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 165.26, while the P/B ratio is 3.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZNGA shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,655,741 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 76,062,210 shares of ZNGA, with a total valuation of $473,867,568. Artisan Partners LP meanwhile bought more ZNGA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $357,006,761 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Zynga Inc. shares by 9.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 39,235,692 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,525,383 shares of Zynga Inc. which are valued at $244,438,361. In the same vein, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its Zynga Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,668,463 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 28,493,500 shares and is now valued at $177,514,505. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Zynga Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.