Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.78.

The shares of the company added by 7.28% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.91 while ending the day at $9.28. During the trading session, a total of 817002.0 shares were traded which represents a -157.93% decline from the average session volume which is 316750.0 shares. EBR had ended its last session trading at $8.65. EBR 52-week low price stands at $5.55 while its 52-week high price is $11.66.

The Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras generated 889.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Johnson Rice published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) is now rated as Hold. Morgan Stanley also rated CHK as Downgrade on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $1.25 suggesting that CHK could surge by 24.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.28% to reach $1.26/share. It started the day trading at $0.96 and traded between $0.90 and $0.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHK’s 50-day SMA is 0.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.82. The stock has a high of $3.57 for the year while the low is $0.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 225.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.64%, as 214.77M EBR shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.09% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CHK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,318,294 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares by 1.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 94,833,757 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,719,430 shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation which are valued at $56,426,085. In the same vein, Harris Associates LP increased its Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 406,993 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 61,725,001 shares and is now valued at $36,726,376. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.