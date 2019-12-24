Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR), Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.67.

During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -64.93% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. BBAR had ended its last session trading at $5.00. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.08, with a beta of 0.76. BBAR 52-week low price stands at $3.04 while its 52-week high price is $14.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 65.42%. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has the potential to record 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is now rated as Buy. Citigroup also rated QTT as Upgrade on April 16, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that QTT could surge by 17.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.32% to reach $3.74/share. It started the day trading at $3.25 and traded between $2.91 and $3.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QTT’s 50-day SMA is 3.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.24. The stock has a high of $18.00 for the year while the low is $2.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.72%, as 13.80M BBAR shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more QTT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -204,013 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,811,655 shares of QTT, with a total valuation of $11,168,149. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more QTT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,594,959 worth of shares.

Similarly, D1 Capital Partners LLC decreased its Qutoutiao Inc. shares by 66.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,525,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,975,000 shares of Qutoutiao Inc. which are valued at $7,398,250. In the same vein, Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its Qutoutiao Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 99,568 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,380,877 shares and is now valued at $4,045,970.