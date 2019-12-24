Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI), HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

The shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alamos Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that AGI is Outperform in its latest report on January 26, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that AGI is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 10, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.84.

The shares of the company added by 8.45% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.22 while ending the day at $5.65. During the trading session, a total of 3.59 million shares were traded which represents a -44.28% decline from the average session volume which is 2.49 million shares. AGI had ended its last session trading at $5.21. AGI 52-week low price stands at $3.40 while its 52-week high price is $7.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alamos Gold Inc. generated 185.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 83.33%. Alamos Gold Inc. has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is now rated as Underweight. It started the day trading at $2.03 and traded between $1.91 and $1.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEXO’s 50-day SMA is 2.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.67. The stock has a high of $8.40 for the year while the low is $1.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.41%, as 36.03M AGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.65% of HEXO Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.77% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 6.76% of HEXO Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.