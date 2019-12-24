The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -1.50% on 12/23/19. The shares fell to a low of $144.33 before closing at $144.68. Intraday shares traded counted 7.93 million, which was 21.77% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 10.14M. DIS’s previous close was $146.88 while the outstanding shares total $1.80B. The firm has a beta of 1.01, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.93, and a growth ratio of 35.90. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.12, with weekly volatility at 1.12% and ATR at 2.50. The DIS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $100.35 and a $153.41 high.

Investors have identified the tech company The Walt Disney Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $260.86 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DIS, the company has in raw cash 5.42 billion on their books with 8.86 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 28.12 billion million total, with 31.34 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Walt Disney Company recorded a total of 19.1 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 25.1% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -5.99%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 11.82 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 7.28 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.80B with the revenue now reading 0.18 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.95 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DIS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DIS attractive?

In related news, EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax, WOODFORD BRENT sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 146.14, for a total value of 166,453. As the sale deal closes, the Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy, BRAVERMAN ALAN N now sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 454,057. Also, SEVP & Chief Comms Officer, Mucha Zenia B. exercised an option 238 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 22. The shares were price at an average price of 146.83 per share, with a total market value of 34,944. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy, BRAVERMAN ALAN N now holds 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 67,099. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

19 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Walt Disney Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DIS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $156.28.