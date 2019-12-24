The Futility of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Fundamentals

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.20% on 12/23/19. The shares fell to a low of $2.50 before closing at $2.68. Intraday shares traded counted 5.12 million, which was 8.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.57M. AGRX’s previous close was $2.50 while the outstanding shares total $54.56M. The firm has a beta of 0.74. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.60, with weekly volatility at 6.78% and ATR at 0.18. The AGRX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.35 and a $2.97 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Agile Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $146.22 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AGRX, the company has in raw cash 18.37 million on their books with 178000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 19.69 million million total, with 1.9 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Agile Therapeutics Inc. recorded a total of 4.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 19.65% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 21.16%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AGRX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AGRX attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 5,333,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.68, for a total value of 8,940,812. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now bought 435,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,175. Also, 10% Owner, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 760,291 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 29. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.44 per share, with a total market value of 334,528. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now holds 3,815,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,945,828. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.96%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Agile Therapeutics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AGRX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.40.