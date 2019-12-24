Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO), Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

The shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on July 17, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on June 27, 2019, to Outperform the SHO stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2018. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on May 31, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Boenning & Scattergood was of a view that SHO is Outperform in its latest report on February 21, 2018. Raymond James thinks that SHO is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.28 while ending the day at $14.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a 25.56% incline from the average session volume which is 1.94 million shares. SHO had ended its last session trading at $14.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.06, with a beta of 1.09. SHO 52-week low price stands at $12.54 while its 52-week high price is $15.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. generated 776.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has the potential to record 1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Evercore ISI also rated BRX as Downgrade on November 20, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that BRX could surge by 4.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.31% to reach $22.06/share. It started the day trading at $21.50 and traded between $21.155 and $21.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BRX’s 50-day SMA is 21.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.22. The stock has a high of $22.74 for the year while the low is $14.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 44.25%, as 15.72M SHO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.29% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.85, while the P/B ratio is 2.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.95%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 568,148 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,149,676 shares of BRX, with a total valuation of $1,012,523,891. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $632,525,132 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares by 3.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,609,417 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -738,355 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. which are valued at $474,110,609. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 99,775 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,307,919 shares and is now valued at $357,795,743. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.