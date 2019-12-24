Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

The shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Physicians Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Buy the DOC stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $21. Citigroup was of a view that DOC is Neutral in its latest report on June 20, 2019. CapitalOne thinks that DOC is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.45 while ending the day at $18.49. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a -5.05% decline from the average session volume which is 1.46 million shares. DOC had ended its last session trading at $18.68. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a market cap of $3.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 80.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.25, with a beta of 0.38. DOC 52-week low price stands at $15.18 while its 52-week high price is $19.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.78%. Physicians Realty Trust has the potential to record 1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on June 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $47. Jefferies also rated WGO as Initiated on March 28, 2019, with its price target of $31 suggesting that WGO could surge by 4.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.62% to reach $55.86/share.

A look at its technical shows that WGO’s 50-day SMA is 47.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.51. The stock has a high of $53.54 for the year while the low is $21.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.80%, as 3.43M DOC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.36% of Winnebago Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.11, while the P/B ratio is 2.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 689.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 40.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 42.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WGO shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 279,571 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,358,818 shares of WGO, with a total valuation of $207,174,620. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more WGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $103,324,707 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its Winnebago Industries Inc. shares by 1.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,855,847 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -29,821 shares of Winnebago Industries Inc. which are valued at $88,208,408. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Winnebago Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 43,022 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,845,216 shares and is now valued at $87,703,116. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Winnebago Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.