Ride Out The Next Market Storm With NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)

The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $270 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NVIDIA Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $259. Craig Hallum was of a view that NVDA is Buy in its latest report on November 15, 2019. Mizuho thinks that NVDA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 230.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 27 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $234.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $238.39 while ending the day at $238.82. During the trading session, a total of 8.39 million shares were traded which represents a 2.29% incline from the average session volume which is 8.59 million shares. NVDA had ended its last session trading at $239.37. NVIDIA Corporation currently has a market cap of $143.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 67.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.41, with a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.70 NVDA 52-week low price stands at $124.46 while its 52-week high price is $240.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NVIDIA Corporation generated 9.77 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.27%. NVIDIA Corporation has the potential to record 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.53% to reach $3.98/share.

A look at its technical shows that CIG’s 50-day SMA is 3.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.50. The stock has a high of $4.11 for the year while the low is $2.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.37%, as 4.55M NVDA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.40% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.00, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,060,872 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,586,479 shares of CIG, with a total valuation of $29,047,031. AQR Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,814,509 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares by 0.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,987,755 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,900 shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais which are valued at $18,142,898. In the same vein, Itau USA Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,115,201 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,229,698 shares and is now valued at $15,845,985. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.