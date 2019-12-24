Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

The shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Atlantic Equities in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $60 price target. Atlantic Equities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Masco Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Neutral rating by Buckingham Research in its report released on September 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46. Evercore ISI was of a view that MAS is In-line in its latest report on August 09, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that MAS is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $47.73 while ending the day at $47.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a 43.43% incline from the average session volume which is 2.62 million shares. MAS had ended its last session trading at $47.87. Masco Corporation currently has a market cap of $13.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.59, with a beta of 1.42. MAS 52-week low price stands at $27.03 while its 52-week high price is $47.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Masco Corporation generated 475.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.88%. Masco Corporation has the potential to record 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $99. Even though the stock has been trading at $107.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.15% to reach $110.40/share. It started the day trading at $108.92 and traded between $107.67 and $107.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EA’s 50-day SMA is 99.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 96.17. The stock has a high of $108.80 for the year while the low is $73.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.46%, as 6.62M MAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.28% of Electronic Arts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.73, while the P/B ratio is 4.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 364,807 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,181,463 shares of EA, with a total valuation of $2,240,549,578. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,323,741,202 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Electronic Arts Inc. shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,004,258 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -181,689 shares of Electronic Arts Inc. which are valued at $1,313,560,101. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Electronic Arts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,019,173 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,727,055 shares and is now valued at $1,285,559,826. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Electronic Arts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.