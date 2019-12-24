Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV), QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

The shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $91 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortive Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on November 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72. Rosenblatt was of a view that FTV is Neutral in its latest report on November 07, 2019. Argus thinks that FTV is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $80.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.42.

The shares of the company added by 1.47% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $75.38 while ending the day at $76.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a 29.48% incline from the average session volume which is 2.01 million shares. FTV had ended its last session trading at $75.74. Fortive Corporation currently has a market cap of $26.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 45.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.91, with a beta of 1.21. Fortive Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 FTV 52-week low price stands at $62.89 while its 52-week high price is $89.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fortive Corporation generated 1.06 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.6%. Fortive Corporation has the potential to record 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Raymond James also rated QTS as Upgrade on July 31, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that QTS could surge by 8.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.42% to reach $57.50/share. It started the day trading at $53.42 and traded between $52.335 and $52.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QTS’s 50-day SMA is 52.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.08. The stock has a high of $55.13 for the year while the low is $34.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.87%, as 8.03M FTV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.01% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 473.69, while the P/B ratio is 3.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 538.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more QTS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 71,884 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,985,929 shares of QTS, with a total valuation of $423,813,252. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more QTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $226,215,227 worth of shares.

Similarly, Zimmer Partners LP decreased its QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares by 8.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -256,402 shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $137,982,000. In the same vein, Waddell & Reed Investment Managem… decreased its QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,633 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,492,478 shares and is now valued at $132,275,807. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.