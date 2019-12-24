Ride Out The Next Market Storm With BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

The shares of BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on July 29, 2015. The Financial company has also assigned a $14 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BGC Partners Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on February 01, 2010. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Securities in its report released on June 16, 2008, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.57.

The shares of the company added by 0.68% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.91 while ending the day at $5.95. During the trading session, a total of 1.39 million shares were traded which represents a 16.04% incline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. BGCP had ended its last session trading at $5.91. BGC Partners Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 80.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.43, with a beta of 1.60. BGCP 52-week low price stands at $4.46 while its 52-week high price is $6.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.67%. BGC Partners Inc. has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on January 30, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $2.7256 and traded between $2.63 and $2.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEPT’s 50-day SMA is 3.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.92. The stock has a high of $6.57 for the year while the low is $2.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.32%, as 9.80M BGCP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.90% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 626.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.22% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 17.27% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.