Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

The shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $280 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amgen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Buy the AMGN stock while also putting a $256 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $255. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 215. Mizuho was of a view that AMGN is Neutral in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Citigroup thinks that AMGN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $234.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.01% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $241.59 while ending the day at $243.03. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a 27.41% incline from the average session volume which is 2.24 million shares. AMGN had ended its last session trading at $243.06. Amgen Inc. currently has a market cap of $145.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.37, with a beta of 1.12. Amgen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 AMGN 52-week low price stands at $166.30 while its 52-week high price is $244.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.66 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Amgen Inc. generated 11.41 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.56%. Amgen Inc. has the potential to record 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on April 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Jefferies also rated ARDX as Initiated on August 24, 2018, with its price target of $7 suggesting that ARDX could surge by 38.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.49% to reach $13.20/share. It started the day trading at $8.28 and traded between $7.915 and $8.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARDX’s 50-day SMA is 6.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.04. The stock has a high of $8.49 for the year while the low is $1.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.46%, as 1.29M AMGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.56% of Ardelyx Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 856.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 56.84% over the past 90 days while it gained 224.30% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Adage Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,000,000 shares of ARDX, with a total valuation of $29,720,000.

Similarly, Deerfield Management Company LP decreased its Ardelyx Inc. shares by 1.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,400,410 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -60,888 shares of Ardelyx Inc. which are valued at $25,265,046. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ardelyx Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 95,233 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,187,166 shares and is now valued at $23,680,643. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Ardelyx Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.