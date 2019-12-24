Ride Out The Next Market Storm With American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP), ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

The shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Electric Power Company Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on July 09, 2019, to Buy the AEP stock while also putting a $98 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019. Goldman was of a view that AEP is Neutral in its latest report on April 08, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that AEP is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 88.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $97.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.21% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $93.53 while ending the day at $93.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a 41.62% incline from the average session volume which is 2.41 million shares. AEP had ended its last session trading at $94.90. American Electric Power Company Inc. currently has a market cap of $45.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.62, with a beta of 0.08. American Electric Power Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AEP 52-week low price stands at $72.25 while its 52-week high price is $96.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The American Electric Power Company Inc. generated 489.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.68%. American Electric Power Company Inc. has the potential to record 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on August 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is now rated as Outperform. Lake Street also rated ZIOP as Initiated on April 04, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that ZIOP could surge by 21.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.96/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $6.30/share. It started the day trading at $5.05 and traded between $4.92 and $4.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZIOP’s 50-day SMA is 4.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.75. The stock has a high of $7.25 for the year while the low is $1.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 52.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.10%, as 53.06M AEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.06% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.37, while the P/B ratio is 8.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 35.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.70%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The MSD Partners LP bought more ZIOP shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The MSD Partners LP purchasing 4,165,258 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,151,516 shares of ZIOP, with a total valuation of $78,939,398. Miller Value Partners LLC meanwhile bought more ZIOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $67,642,191 worth of shares.

Similarly, White Rock Capital Management LP increased its ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares by 51.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,381,758 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,187,879 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. which are valued at $64,508,959. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 100,455 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,837,059 shares and is now valued at $56,461,077. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.