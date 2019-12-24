Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

The shares of Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zafgen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on April 20, 2017. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $9. FBR Capital was of a view that ZFGN is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 20, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ZFGN is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 10, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.57.

The shares of the company added by 19.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.81 while ending the day at $0.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a -252.95% decline from the average session volume which is 560960.0 shares. ZFGN had ended its last session trading at $0.79. Zafgen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 ZFGN 52-week low price stands at $0.62 while its 52-week high price is $5.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zafgen Inc. generated 43.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -62.5%. Zafgen Inc. has the potential to record -1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $98. Canaccord Genuity also rated GBT as Initiated on November 06, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that GBT could surge by 21.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $76.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.37% to reach $102.13/share. It started the day trading at $80.95 and traded between $77.05 and $80.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GBT’s 50-day SMA is 59.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.37. The stock has a high of $79.95 for the year while the low is $34.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.68%, as 8.36M ZFGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.25% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 47.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more GBT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 100,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,875,726 shares of GBT, with a total valuation of $390,735,779. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GBT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $364,780,297 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares by 27.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,591,029 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,735,056 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $305,303,429. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 402,083 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,579,025 shares and is now valued at $304,505,163. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.