Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN)

The shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Synchrony Financial, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on May 03, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $39. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on February 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SYF is Buy in its latest report on January 30, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that SYF is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $36.255 while ending the day at $36.33. During the trading session, a total of 3.01 million shares were traded which represents a 37.65% incline from the average session volume which is 4.82 million shares. SYF had ended its last session trading at $36.74. Synchrony Financial currently has a market cap of $23.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.55, with a beta of 1.16. SYF 52-week low price stands at $21.77 while its 52-week high price is $38.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.66%. Synchrony Financial has the potential to record 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.60% to reach $34.73/share. It started the day trading at $41.50 and traded between $40.925 and $41.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QGEN’s 50-day SMA is 36.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.05. The stock has a high of $43.16 for the year while the low is $25.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.77%, as 6.53M SYF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.91% of QIAGEN N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more QGEN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -302,540 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,979,463 shares of QGEN, with a total valuation of $641,121,016. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile bought more QGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $536,081,042 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its QIAGEN N.V. shares by 20.12% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,118,015 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,295,992 shares of QIAGEN N.V. which are valued at $390,251,042. In the same vein, Wellington Management Internation… decreased its QIAGEN N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,294,895 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,975,767 shares and is now valued at $384,162,828. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of QIAGEN N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.