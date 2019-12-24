Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT), Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 166.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.99.

The shares of the company added by 27.38% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.861 while ending the day at $1.07. During the trading session, a total of 832867.0 shares were traded which represents a -200.2% decline from the average session volume which is 277440.0 shares. PT had ended its last session trading at $0.84. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 PT 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $13.50.

The Pintec Technology Holdings Limited generated 33.22 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on August 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. B. Riley FBR also rated MESA as Initiated on July 12, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that MESA could surge by 27.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.68% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.605 and traded between $8.99 and $9.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MESA’s 50-day SMA is 7.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.34. The stock has a high of $11.08 for the year while the low is $5.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 858781.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.20%, as 839,888 PT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.97% of Mesa Air Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.91, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 338.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The UBS Securities LLC bought more MESA shares, increasing its portfolio by 45.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The UBS Securities LLC purchasing 694,425 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,226,403 shares of MESA, with a total valuation of $16,185,950. Marblegate Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more MESA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,714,813 worth of shares.

Similarly, Frontier Capital Management Co. L… increased its Mesa Air Group Inc. shares by 58.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,455,876 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 538,616 shares of Mesa Air Group Inc. which are valued at $10,584,219. In the same vein, WEDGE Capital Management LLP increased its Mesa Air Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 510,538 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,348,619 shares and is now valued at $9,804,460. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Mesa Air Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.