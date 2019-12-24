Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN), Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.70% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.3805 while ending the day at $0.39. During the trading session, a total of 4.7 million shares were traded which represents a 7.8% incline from the average session volume which is 5.1 million shares. OCGN had ended its last session trading at $0.41. OCGN 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $28.80.

The Ocugen Inc. generated 15.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ocugen Inc. has the potential to record -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is now rated as Market Perform. BofA/Merrill also rated AA as Downgrade on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that AA could surge by 13.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.18% to reach $24.92/share. It started the day trading at $21.55 and traded between $21.26 and $21.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AA’s 50-day SMA is 20.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.57. The stock has a high of $31.45 for the year while the low is $16.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.79%, as 8.64M OCGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.67% of Alcoa Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.38%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more AA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -518,610 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,452,234 shares of AA, with a total valuation of $395,852,962. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $340,089,933 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Alcoa Corporation shares by 12.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,987,269 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,343,063 shares of Alcoa Corporation which are valued at $325,340,924. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Alcoa Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 576,209 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,696,264 shares and is now valued at $197,318,972. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Alcoa Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.