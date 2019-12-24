Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

The shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on September 09, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $70 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Las Vegas Sands Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on April 18, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $64. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on April 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. HSBC Securities was of a view that LVS is Hold in its latest report on April 17, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that LVS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 58.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $70.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.59.

The shares of the company added by 1.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $68.63 while ending the day at $69.42. During the trading session, a total of 3.99 million shares were traded which represents a 16.45% incline from the average session volume which is 4.78 million shares. LVS had ended its last session trading at $68.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. currently has a market cap of $53.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.10, with a beta of 1.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 LVS 52-week low price stands at $47.39 while its 52-week high price is $69.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Las Vegas Sands Corp. generated 3.83 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.67%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has the potential to record 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Morgan Stanley also rated ELAN as Upgrade on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $32 suggesting that ELAN could surge by 13.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.94% to reach $33.78/share. It started the day trading at $29.20 and traded between $28.73 and $29.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELAN’s 50-day SMA is 27.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.03. The stock has a high of $35.46 for the year while the low is $25.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.85%, as 13.49M LVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.63% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 113.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more ELAN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -5,116,462 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,216,079 shares of ELAN, with a total valuation of $1,031,257,549. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ELAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $928,086,680 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares by 28.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 32,074,265 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,077,818 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated which are valued at $888,777,883. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 262,734 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 30,445,382 shares and is now valued at $843,641,535. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.