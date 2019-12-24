Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN), ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

The shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2018. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ICICI Bank Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2017. Goldman was of a view that IBN is Buy in its latest report on October 24, 2016. JP Morgan thinks that IBN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 43 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $15.07 while ending the day at $15.07. During the trading session, a total of 3.13 million shares were traded which represents a 51.6% incline from the average session volume which is 6.46 million shares. IBN had ended its last session trading at $15.25. IBN 52-week low price stands at $9.45 while its 52-week high price is $15.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. ICICI Bank Limited has the potential to record 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $305. Even though the stock has been trading at $282.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.24% to reach $302.45/share. It started the day trading at $287.44 and traded between $281.71 and $283.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOW’s 50-day SMA is 261.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 263.96. The stock has a high of $303.17 for the year while the low is $158.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 54.12%, as 13.25M IBN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.09% of ServiceNow Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1609.72, while the P/B ratio is 37.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more NOW shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 509,399 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,453,162 shares of NOW, with a total valuation of $3,807,782,972. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NOW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,211,931,976 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its ServiceNow Inc. shares by 23.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,560,762 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,276,035 shares of ServiceNow Inc. which are valued at $2,139,998,076. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ServiceNow Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 82,260 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,555,022 shares and is now valued at $2,138,373,427. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of ServiceNow Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.