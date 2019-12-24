Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX), CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM)

The shares of DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DURECT Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Overweight the DRRX stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $3.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Laidlaw in its report released on October 20, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. Stifel was of a view that DRRX is Hold in its latest report on October 20, 2017. H.C. Wainwright thinks that DRRX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 545.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is 20.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.47.

The shares of the company added by 23.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.45 while ending the day at $2.97. During the trading session, a total of 3.62 million shares were traded which represents a -384.4% decline from the average session volume which is 746380.0 shares. DRRX had ended its last session trading at $2.41. DURECT Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 DRRX 52-week low price stands at $0.46 while its 52-week high price is $2.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DURECT Corporation generated 39.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -400.0%. DURECT Corporation has the potential to record -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dawson James published a research note on March 02, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.49% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.74 and traded between $9.05 and $9.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVM’s 50-day SMA is 7.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.91. The stock has a high of $9.93 for the year while the low is $2.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.20%, as 6.66M DRRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.73% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 578.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.88% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CVM shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 62,580 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,718,307 shares of CVM, with a total valuation of $13,093,499. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CVM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,948,561 worth of shares.

Similarly, D.A. Davidson & Co. (Investment M… increased its CEL-SCI Corporation shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 528,520 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 10,920 shares of CEL-SCI Corporation which are valued at $4,027,322. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CEL-SCI Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 91,055 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 525,379 shares and is now valued at $4,003,388. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of CEL-SCI Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.