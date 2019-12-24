Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB), Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

The shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on July 12, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that DB is Underperform in its latest report on June 01, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that DB is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.65 while ending the day at $7.67. During the trading session, a total of 3.27 million shares were traded which represents a 32.93% incline from the average session volume which is 4.87 million shares. DB had ended its last session trading at $7.77. DB 52-week low price stands at $6.44 while its 52-week high price is $9.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $71. RBC Capital Mkts also rated LNG as Initiated on October 21, 2019, with its price target of $84 suggesting that LNG could surge by 23.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.27% to reach $81.48/share. It started the day trading at $62.67 and traded between $61.01 and $62.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LNG’s 50-day SMA is 61.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.29. The stock has a high of $70.60 for the year while the low is $55.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.98%, as 6.05M DB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.41% of Cheniere Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LNG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 775,336 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,540,267 shares of LNG, with a total valuation of $1,304,047,764.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cheniere Energy Inc. shares by 5.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,330,155 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 679,062 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. which are valued at $746,467,584. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Cheniere Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,875,824 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,868,663 shares and is now valued at $718,528,858. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.