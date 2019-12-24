Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

The shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 14, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $5 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bloom Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 20, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on February 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Credit Suisse was of a view that BE is Outperform in its latest report on February 06, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that BE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 167.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.31 while ending the day at $6.53. During the trading session, a total of 4.07 million shares were traded which represents a -46.3% decline from the average session volume which is 2.78 million shares. BE had ended its last session trading at $6.57. BE 52-week low price stands at $2.44 while its 52-week high price is $16.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bloom Energy Corporation generated 240.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -170.59%. Bloom Energy Corporation has the potential to record -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $48. Goldman also rated KSS as Downgrade on November 20, 2019, with its price target of $48 suggesting that KSS could down by -1.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.40% to reach $50.18/share. It started the day trading at $51.05 and traded between $50.00 and $50.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KSS’s 50-day SMA is 51.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.50. The stock has a high of $75.91 for the year while the low is $43.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.62%, as 19.68M BE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.74% of Kohl’s Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.64, while the P/B ratio is 1.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more KSS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -47,299 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,266,285 shares of KSS, with a total valuation of $858,698,058. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more KSS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $539,009,279 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Kohl’s Corporation shares by 1.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,601,143 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 88,654 shares of Kohl’s Corporation which are valued at $404,339,732. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Kohl’s Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 98,848 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,581,711 shares and is now valued at $309,406,234. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Kohl’s Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.