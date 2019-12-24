Mixed Analyst Attention: YayYo Inc. (NASDAQ:YAYO), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.91% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company added by 5.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.46 while ending the day at $1.53. During the trading session, a total of 3.77 million shares were traded which represents a -334.9% decline from the average session volume which is 867280.0 shares. YAYO had ended its last session trading at $1.45. YAYO 52-week low price stands at $1.19 while its 52-week high price is $4.36.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Morgan Stanley also rated BMY as Resumed on November 22, 2019, with its price target of $60 suggesting that BMY could surge by 5.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.47% to reach $66.60/share. It started the day trading at $63.80 and traded between $63.08 and $63.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BMY’s 50-day SMA is 57.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.87. The stock has a high of $64.75 for the year while the low is $42.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 151.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.71%, as 97.22M YAYO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.19% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.27, while the P/B ratio is 5.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 17.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.39% over the past 90 days while it gained 38.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BMY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,158,135 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 185,987,967 shares of BMY, with a total valuation of $10,590,154,841. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BMY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,539,640,880 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares by 3.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 109,940,563 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,833,743 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company which are valued at $6,260,015,657. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 248,671 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 98,414,775 shares and is now valued at $5,603,737,289. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.