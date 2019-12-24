Mixed Analyst Attention: Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 395.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.17.

The shares of the company added by 8.07% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.62 while ending the day at $1.74. During the trading session, a total of 951736.0 shares were traded which represents a -20.58% decline from the average session volume which is 789280.0 shares. ONCY had ended its last session trading at $1.61. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 ONCY 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $2.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oncolytics Biotech Inc. generated 9.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.0%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has the potential to record -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.19% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.9148 and traded between $0.82 and $0.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TOPS’s 50-day SMA is 1.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.98. The stock has a high of $25.10 for the year while the low is $0.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 429113.71 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 57.51%, as 675,897 ONCY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.89% of Top Ships Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 671.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -90.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more TOPS shares, increasing its portfolio by 316.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 645,773 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 850,000 shares of TOPS, with a total valuation of $651,950. Myda Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more TOPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,845 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.48% of Top Ships Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.