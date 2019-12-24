Mixed Analyst Attention: HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC), Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

The shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HSBC Holdings plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that HSBC is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 21, 2019. Goldman thinks that HSBC is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.28% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $38.56 while ending the day at $38.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a 35.96% incline from the average session volume which is 2.56 million shares. HSBC had ended its last session trading at $38.89. HSBC 52-week low price stands at $35.35 while its 52-week high price is $44.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 46.67%. HSBC Holdings plc has the potential to record 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. UBS also rated LAZ as Downgrade on June 10, 2019, with its price target of $36 suggesting that LAZ could surge by 0.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.77% to reach $39.75/share. It started the day trading at $39.87 and traded between $38.8371 and $39.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LAZ’s 50-day SMA is 38.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.27. The stock has a high of $41.22 for the year while the low is $31.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.00%, as 3.17M HSBC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.90% of Lazard Ltd shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.81, while the P/B ratio is 7.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 681.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LAZ shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -159,736 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,077,641 shares of LAZ, with a total valuation of $428,040,048. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more LAZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $375,280,644 worth of shares.

Similarly, Southeastern Asset Management, In… increased its Lazard Ltd shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,217,105 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,516 shares of Lazard Ltd which are valued at $278,868,937. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Lazard Ltd shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 570,199 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,208,903 shares and is now valued at $278,552,012. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Lazard Ltd stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.