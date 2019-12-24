Mixed Analyst Attention: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

The shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that SID is Buy in its latest report on February 22, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SID is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.79.

The shares of the company added by 5.37% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.465 while ending the day at $3.53. During the trading session, a total of 3.94 million shares were traded which represents a -12.27% decline from the average session volume which is 3.51 million shares. SID had ended its last session trading at $3.35. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has a market cap of $4.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.36, with a beta of 1.97. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SID 52-week low price stands at $2.15 while its 52-week high price is $4.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Companhia Siderurgica Nacional generated 478.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has the potential to record 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.63% to reach $26.79/share. It started the day trading at $24.95 and traded between $24.465 and $24.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HAL’s 50-day SMA is 21.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.95. The stock has a high of $32.71 for the year while the low is $16.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 40.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.94%, as 43.64M SID shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.99% of Halliburton Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.09, while the P/B ratio is 2.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 12,196,219 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 77,233,981 shares of HAL, with a total valuation of $1,621,141,261. Dodge & Cox meanwhile bought more HAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $958,835,164 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Halliburton Company shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 44,383,893 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -621,474 shares of Halliburton Company which are valued at $931,617,914. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Halliburton Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 586,353 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 41,676,516 shares and is now valued at $874,790,071. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Halliburton Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.