Mixed Analyst Attention: Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.25.

The shares of the company added by 8.99% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.69 while ending the day at $0.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a -528.42% decline from the average session volume which is 244390.0 shares. CTXR had ended its last session trading at $0.70. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 CTXR 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $1.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 7.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $126. William Blair also rated KRTX as Initiated on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $105 suggesting that KRTX could surge by 34.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $81.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.04% to reach $118.00/share. It started the day trading at $83.2917 and traded between $75.06 and $77.59 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $152.00 for the year while the low is $11.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 201997.28 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 61.77%, as 326,771 CTXR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.77% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 640.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.67%.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more KRTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 90,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,998,591 shares of KRTX, with a total valuation of $143,658,721.

Similarly, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… increased its Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares by 264.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 482,529 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 350,093 shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $34,684,185. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,607 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 457,981 shares and is now valued at $32,919,674. Following these latest developments, around 29.80% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.