Mixed Analyst Attention: Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN)

The shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Baytex Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 07, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that BTE is Outperform in its latest report on November 05, 2018. National Bank Financial thinks that BTE is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.95.

The shares of the company added by 8.46% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.29 while ending the day at $1.41. During the trading session, a total of 4.09 million shares were traded which represents a -135.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.74 million shares. BTE had ended its last session trading at $1.30. Baytex Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 BTE 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $2.32.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -250.0%. Baytex Energy Corp. has the potential to record 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) is now rated as Neutral. BofA/Merrill also rated AN as Reiterated on February 26, 2019, with its price target of $55 suggesting that AN could surge by 3.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.44% to reach $50.33/share. It started the day trading at $51.54 and traded between $48.69 and $48.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AN’s 50-day SMA is 51.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.98. The stock has a high of $53.19 for the year while the low is $32.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.41%, as 6.65M BTE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.50% of AutoNation Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.56, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 492.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.18% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.25% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cascade Investment LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,431,162 shares of AN, with a total valuation of $941,648,067. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $348,070,448 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its AutoNation Inc. shares by 2.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,711,978 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 106,767 shares of AutoNation Inc. which are valued at $240,734,956. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP increased its AutoNation Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 70,844 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,617,969 shares and is now valued at $235,932,036. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of AutoNation Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.