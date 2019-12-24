Mixed Analyst Attention: Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA), Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:LCTX)

The shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on September 19, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Macro S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 12, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that BMA is Buy in its latest report on January 08, 2019. Citigroup thinks that BMA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $40.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.30.

The shares of the company added by 7.53% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $33.4314 while ending the day at $36.27. During the trading session, a total of 729862.0 shares were traded which represents a -53.2% decline from the average session volume which is 476400.0 shares. BMA had ended its last session trading at $33.73. Banco Macro S.A. currently has a market cap of $2.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.12, with a beta of 1.22. BMA 52-week low price stands at $21.41 while its 52-week high price is $77.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.66%. Banco Macro S.A. has the potential to record 8.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.20% to reach $4.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.59 and traded between $0.53 and $0.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LCTX’s 50-day SMA is 0.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.05. The stock has a high of $1.73 for the year while the low is $0.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.10%, as 5.33M BMA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.77% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 393.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Broadwood Capital, Inc. bought more LCTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Broadwood Capital, Inc. purchasing 24,553 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,005,379 shares of LCTX, with a total valuation of $30,604,841.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares by 3.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,595,318 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 194,998 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $5,935,786. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 166,477 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,381,210 shares and is now valued at $4,843,089. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.