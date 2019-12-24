Mixed Analyst Attention: Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

The shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on August 06, 2019, to Buy the AKBA stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on July 11, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on May 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Citigroup was of a view that AKBA is Neutral in its latest report on March 20, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that AKBA is worth Equal-Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.81.

The shares of the company added by 6.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.03 while ending the day at $6.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a 0.61% incline from the average session volume which is 1.23 million shares. AKBA had ended its last session trading at $6.18. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 AKBA 52-week low price stands at $2.99 while its 52-week high price is $9.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Akebia Therapeutics Inc. generated 122.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -225.0%. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Societe Generale published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.60% to reach $35.02/share. It started the day trading at $35.19 and traded between $34.95 and $35.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BAC’s 50-day SMA is 32.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.73. The stock has a high of $35.27 for the year while the low is $22.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 101.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.59%, as 97.86M AKBA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.09% of Bank of America Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.96, while the P/B ratio is 1.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 48.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.53% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… bought more BAC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… purchasing 20,511,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 947,760,000 shares of BAC, with a total valuation of $31,579,363,200. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,790,537,624 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Bank of America Corporation shares by 4.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 367,435,658 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -18,842,945 shares of Bank of America Corporation which are valued at $12,242,956,125. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Bank of America Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,836,819 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 359,814,530 shares and is now valued at $11,989,020,140. Following these latest developments, around 0.09% of Bank of America Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.