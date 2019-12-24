Mixed Analyst Attention: AECOM (NYSE:ACM), Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

The shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $49 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AECOM, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Barclays was of a view that ACM is Overweight in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Argus thinks that ACM is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $49.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.19.

The shares of the company added by 0.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $43.4004 while ending the day at $43.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -50.37% decline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. ACM had ended its last session trading at $43.59. AECOM debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ACM 52-week low price stands at $24.83 while its 52-week high price is $44.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.79 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The AECOM generated 1.08 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.11%. AECOM has the potential to record 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $303.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.06% to reach $336.21/share. It started the day trading at $304.605 and traded between $300.44 and $303.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ANTM’s 50-day SMA is 278.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 275.03. The stock has a high of $317.99 for the year while the low is $227.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.13%, as 3.83M ACM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.51% of Anthem Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.56, while the P/B ratio is 2.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.91%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ANTM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 48,154 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,148,925 shares of ANTM, with a total valuation of $5,527,528,691. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ANTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,572,696,036 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Anthem Inc. shares by 29.94% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,879,020 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,077,178 shares of Anthem Inc. which are valued at $3,428,997,913. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Anthem Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 122,518 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,108,206 shares and is now valued at $3,206,494,744. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Anthem Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.