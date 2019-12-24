Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

The shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $100 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QUALCOMM Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on November 11, 2019, to Equal-Weight the QCOM stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on November 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 101. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that QCOM is Sector Perform in its latest report on July 22, 2019. Barclays thinks that QCOM is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $98.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.45% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $88.245 while ending the day at $88.45. During the trading session, a total of 6.45 million shares were traded which represents a 24.28% incline from the average session volume which is 8.52 million shares. QCOM had ended its last session trading at $88.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated currently has a market cap of $105.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.91, with a beta of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 QCOM 52-week low price stands at $49.10 while its 52-week high price is $94.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The QUALCOMM Incorporated generated 11.84 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -89.09%. QUALCOMM Incorporated has the potential to record 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Cowen also rated STX as Reiterated on September 20, 2019, with its price target of $51 suggesting that STX could down by -7.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.26% to reach $55.91/share. It started the day trading at $60.83 and traded between $59.46 and $60.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STX’s 50-day SMA is 58.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.56. The stock has a high of $60.56 for the year while the low is $35.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.31%, as 15.55M QCOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.96% of Seagate Technology plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.54, while the P/B ratio is 9.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.41% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ValueAct Capital Management LP bought more STX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ValueAct Capital Management LP purchasing 3,293 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,557,653 shares of STX, with a total valuation of $1,883,360,731. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more STX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,696,775,448 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Seagate Technology plc shares by 3.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 22,674,781 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -709,005 shares of Seagate Technology plc which are valued at $1,353,230,930. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its Seagate Technology plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,568,657 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,509,614 shares and is now valued at $1,283,693,764. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Seagate Technology plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.